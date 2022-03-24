iHeartRadio

St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate

St Thomas police station

A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.

Police say the alleged incident happened on March 9 and the victim is a 21-year-old woman.

The 21-year-old suspect spoke to police Wednesday and was arrested without incident.

The accused is charged with one count of sexual assault. He has been released with a future court date.

