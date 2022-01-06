St. Thomas, Ont. police charge trio of women for running fraudulent online bingo

St. Thomas police have charged three women for allegedly running an unauthorized and fraudulent online bingo lottery.

Police say the three organizers were not licensed with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

A 53-year-old Strathroy woman has been charged with one count of lottery not authorized and one count fraud under $5000.

A 62-year-old woman from Strathroy and a 61-year-old woman from Rodney remain outstanding and are wanted by police.