St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash

A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.

Police say the officer turned into the path of another vehicle near the intersection of Talbot and St. Catharines Street.

No one was hurt and both vehicles only suffered minor damage.

The officer was given a $110 fine for turn not in safety and will lose two demerit points.

