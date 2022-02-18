St. Thomas, Ont. police officers in Ottawa to help with 'Freedom Convoy' response
St. Thomas police officers have been deployed to assist with the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
They'll be taking direction from the integrated command centre, a joint effort between the Ottawa Police Service, OPP and RCMP.
St. Thomas police won't say how many officers are in the nation's capital, or reveal any operational details of their deployment but add public safety back home won't be affected.
"Our organization has answered this request for assistance with the same dedication that would be reciprocated by other police services should a similar public safety challenge arise in our jurisdiction," a news release stated Thursday.
Police made several arrests Thursday evening on Parliament Hill as hundreds of protesters continued to ignore demands they leave the city's downtown core.
Police, members of the federal government and other officials have commonly referred to the protests as an unlawful "occupation" and have warned protesters to go home or face severe consequences.
The House of Commons began debating the government's use of the Emergencies Act on Thursday, with MPs set to work through the weekend before voting on Monday.
With files from CTV News
