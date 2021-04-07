St. Thomas parade of planes to go ahead this weekend

With a province-wide stay-at-home order in effect, here is something St. Thomas residents can do from their backyards, balcony or window.

The ‘AirFest Salute to All Essential Workers’ is still expected to go ahead this Saturday organizers tells CTV News.

The event will feature local, regional and select military planes flying over the city beginning at 12:30 p.m.

"It is more of an air parade,” says Andrew Buttigieg, one of the organizers.

Planes will not be performing acrobatics but will fly over the city, one at a time, for approximately 90 minutes.

Buttigieg says the aircraft will fly a set pattern permitting everyone to have a good view and to stay safe.

“Well, even before the stay-at-home order, I think that was the idea, people just want something to look forward to, and to be able to maybe call their own, an event," he says.

"I mean, how often do we really hear about events anymore. That doesn’t happen that often. So we are excited to be able to organize it safely, virtually as a board.”

Safely, again, means staying on your own property or somewhere you can physically distance organizers insist.

While Buttigieg expects some from outside the city to attempt to see the air parade, he reminds all of the stay-at-home order.