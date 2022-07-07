St. Thomas police arrest two men from Montreal in 'Grandparent Scam'
St. Thomas police have arrested two men from Montréal in connection with an alleged grandparent scam attempt.
According to police, a St. Thomas couple was told their nephew had been arrested and needed $10,000 for bail money.
Police say the couple was taken by surprise and did withdraw the cash. Then they had second thoughts and called police.
Members of the criminal investigations branch were able to coordinate the arrest — stopping the vehicle after it went to the home to pick up the money.
The two, 20-year old men were arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.
-
Boaters stranded on Trent -Severn due to Parks Canada COVID-19 staff infectionsDozens of boaters have been stuck on the Trent-Severn Waterway for days.
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers CentreRogers Centre says the tour stop by The Weeknd in Toronto has been postponed to a later date due to service outages affecting operations at the venue.
-
Southern Albertan communities raising funds for Duchess family following fatal collisionThe Village of Duchess is mourning following a fatal collision in the United States that claimed two of their own over the long weekend.
-
Adjustments at Kitchener golf course aimed at keeping balls off newly-widened Hwy 401Changes are coming to a Kitchener golf course that borders Highway 401, aimed at preventing a hazard for both golfers and motorists.
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyardA pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
Newly constructed fire station officially opens in Oro-MedonteIt was a long-awaited day for the Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services as the newly constructed Shanty Bay Fire Hall was officially opened on Friday.
-
One person injured in Greely shootingOttawa police are investigating after shots were fired in Greely Friday afternoon.
-
Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon areaA tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.
-