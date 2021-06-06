St. Thomas police charge man after alleged attack involving handheld saw

St. Thomas police have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly charged at another person with a handheld saw.

Police on Friday, a man started a fire near another person's tent. An argument ensued and then the alleged incident with the saw.

A suspect was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, failing to comply with his release order and three counts of breach of probation.

The accused was remanded into custody.