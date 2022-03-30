iHeartRadio

St. Thomas police charge Sparta man with failing to stop for a school bus

image.jpg

St. Thomas, Ont. police have charged a 54-year-old Sparta man for failing to stop for a school bus.

The bus was stopped with its stop arm out and lights flashing around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Shaw Valley Boulevard.

The school bus driver contacted police.

The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $490 and six demerit points.

