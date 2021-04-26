Pedestrian struck and killed in St. Thomas

Police in St. Thomas are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

Police say a 73-year old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the street.

It happened around 3:30 this afternoon at the intersection of First Avenue and Redan, just north of Talbot Street.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries where she later died.

The identities of the victim and driver have not been released at this time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the collision occurred.

There is no word yet from police whether any charges will be laid.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Detective Constable, Jody Males, at 519-631-1224. Extension #4303. Or by email at jmales@stps.on.ca.