St. Thomas police de-escalate threat made against officer

St. Thomas Chief of Police, Chris Herridge is commending his officers after a potentially scary situation in the town on Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shelter on Wellington Street for reports of two men in a fight.

According to police, one of the involved men grabbed a knife and made a threatening comment towards one of the officers, who immediately withdrew his taser and demanded the man drop the knife.

The man complied and was taken into custody without incident.

“Excellent work by “c” Platoon,” said Herridge on Twitter. “Suspect had a knife. Threatening to stab officer in the neck. Quick de-escalation using communication and displaying Taser 7.”

According to Herridge’s tweet, the suspect was already on release for mischief and assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and threats.n