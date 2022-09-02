St. Thomas police dog struck by car while in pursuit of suspect

Axle the police service dog is recovering at home Friday after being struck by a car while chasing a suspect who fled from officers on foot, St. Thomas police say.

According to a press release from the St. Thomas Police Service, on Thursday at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers observed a 29-year-old male who was wanted by police on multiple arrest warrants.

Officers attempted to chase the suspect who was on a bicycle and fled the area.

While pursuing the suspect, police service dog Axle was struck by a passing car.

Police say that the suspect then ditched his bicycle and began fleeing on foot where officers soon apprehended him and took him into custody.

The suspect is facing additional charges of theft of a bicycle and escape lawful custody, and is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Police say Axle was immediately taken to an animal hospital where it was determined that he suffered no broken bones.

Axle is now safe and sound recovering at home.