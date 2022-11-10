St. Thomas police officer charged with assault

A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU),

In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.

According to police, on Sept. 1, officers from the St. Thomas service saw a 29-year-old man who was wanted on multiple warrants.

Officers tried to find the man who fled on a bike and eventually dropped the bike and started running, evading arrest.

Not long after, police caught up with the man and took him into custody. Once in custody, the suspect sustained an injury. Because of that, the SIU was called in to investigate.

According to the SIU, Const. James will remain on active duty as the canine handler pending the court proceedings.