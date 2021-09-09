St. Thomas police officer won't be disciplined

A St. Thomas police officer will not be disciplined following an incident in May.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

According to the SIU, it was just after 3 p.m. on May 11 when a person wanted on an outstanding warrant tried to avoid being arrested by taking off on a bicycle in the area of Elm and Meehan streets.

The officer pulled his cruiser across the sidewalk to block the man when he hit the side of the vehicle.

The final report from the SIU says the director was unable to reasonably conclude that the tactic was an unreasonable one given that the man was on a bike and unlikely to be caught by police officers on foot.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.