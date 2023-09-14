St. Thomas police responds to 65 incidents in 24 hours
The St. Thomas Police Service says it is on track to experience a “record-breaking year” of incidents requiring police.
The service says it responded to a total of 65 incidents over the past 24 hours, signifying a “substantial increase” in the daily rate of police responses.
“To put this into perspective, on Sept. 14, 2022, at 6 a.m. there were 14,786 incidents recorded. In contrast, on the same date in 2023, at 6 a.m. the number of incidents had risen to 16,368 representing a notable increase of 1,582 incidents or an 11 per cent rise in just one year,” police said in a news release.
The incident numbers in recent years have been:
- 2022: 20,682 incidents
- 2021: 21,924 incidents
- 2020: 22,173 incidents
Police note with events on the rise, there are direct links to increased pressures on all areas of the police service.
