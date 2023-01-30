St. Thomas police seek suspect in violent home invasion

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they allege participated in a violent home invasion over the weekend.

According to a press release from the St. Thomas Police Service, at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a residence located in the north end of the city for reports of a home invasion. Police said two men forced open the door and once inside the residence assaulted an occupant.

The two men then fled the scene on foot with a third involved person.

Police have since identified one of the suspect males as 33-year-old Daniel Corlett, who has been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, point firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and numerous fail to comply offences for his alleged involvement.

Corlett is also a suspect in a second residential break and enter incident that occurred overnight Sunday.

Police said Corlett remains outstanding and as such a warrant is being sought. Police also advise the public that if seen, Corlett should not be approached.

The second suspect has not yet been identified and police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

St. Thomas police ask that if you have any information regarding the home invasion or Corlett’s current whereabouts, to contact them at 519-631-1224 and refer to case number #ST23001544/1548.