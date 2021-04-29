St. Thomas police to use new wireless signalling system for body cameras and Tasers

St. Thomas police will be utilizing new technology to go along with their body worn cameras and Tasers.

It's a wireless electronic signalling system that automatically activates the camera once the Taser is deployed, meaning officers will no longer have to press the button themselves to record video.

The system will also activate all other nearby cameras to begin recording.

The technology will be standard issue to all officers on every shift.

"This signaling technology will help Officers record the evidence they need from start to finish during a critical incident without forgetting to hit the record button due to the intensity of the moment," police say in a news release.

"This most recent technology will afford officers reassurance that their body cameras will activate automatically keeping their mind on the situation at hand, not on worrying about manually activating their cameras."