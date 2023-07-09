St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU

Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday.

The St. Thomas, Ont. boy, who was killed in a crash on July 4, is being remembered as someone who “enjoyed playing video games with his friends and family” according to his obituary.

“He had a smile that could light up a room and will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him,” it reads.

Aiden’s favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.

Dotsy the Clown Entertainment in St. Thomas is located just down the street from Aiden’s home, and she has been busy all morning blowing up 600 red balloons.

They were sold for $10 for the 12-pack, which just covered the cost of the balloons and the helium.

“I’ve been going since 7 a.m. this morning blowing them up, and people have started to come pick them up,” said Dotsy. “We got 50 orders in 40 minutes.”

People have also been sharing on social media how difficult it has been to find red balloons, and where people have managed to find them.

Aiden was walking home from McDonald’s on Talbot Street with his friend, his friend’s brother and his friend’s parents when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

His friend’s mom Carol Wilson of St. Thomas remains in the ICU at London’s Victoria Hospital after also being struck by the pickup truck.

Her husband Mark Lavallee started an online fundraiser that said, “The accident we were in has been a real shock to us.”

It added, “My two sons watch their parents get run over, and my son watched his best friend die. I am unsure what sort of help they will need by I am sure they will.”

A funeral for Aiden has been set for Tuesday, with friends being welcomed to a visitation prior to the service.

Nicholas Lemke, 19 years old, has been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.

"There are no excuses for this senseless tragedy. Impaired driving related collisions are preventable," St. Thomas Police Chief, Mark Roskamp said in a recent statement.

Lemke made a court appearance on the morning of July 5, but has since been released.

"I want him to pay. He's got to pay for what he's done but he's such a young kid himself,” said Aiden’s father Chad Curtis in an interview with CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan on July 5. “He's my son's [Jordan’s] age."

Memorial donations are being asked to be made to MADD Canada or to CNIB Williams Funeral Home.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan