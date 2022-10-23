St. Vincent Place in the Sault is looking for volunteers
As demand for its services continues to rise, St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie is looking for more volunteers to staff its soup kitchen. The agency is specifically looking for teams of at least six people, who will be responsible for purchasing the food, preparing and serving the meals.
St. Vincent Place typically serves dinner on Wednesdays and lunch on Saturdays. This is in addition to its food banks operations and other programming such as Lunches for Learning.
Soup kitchen volunteer teams vary - from business owners and employees, to church groups, families and neighbours. The teams prepare what is often referred to as comfort food - nothing fancy, just hearty meals to fill the bellies of those in need.
Teams typically take turns serving every six weeks. Anyone wanting to put a team together can contact St. Vincent Place.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.