St. Vincent Place in the Sault is looking for volunteers

As demand for its services continues to rise, St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie is looking for more volunteers to staff its soup kitchen. The agency is specifically looking for teams of at least six people, who will be responsible for purchasing the food, preparing and serving the meals.

St. Vincent Place typically serves dinner on Wednesdays and lunch on Saturdays. This is in addition to its food banks operations and other programming such as Lunches for Learning.

Soup kitchen volunteer teams vary - from business owners and employees, to church groups, families and neighbours. The teams prepare what is often referred to as comfort food - nothing fancy, just hearty meals to fill the bellies of those in need.

Teams typically take turns serving every six weeks. Anyone wanting to put a team together can contact St. Vincent Place.