A Sault Ste Marie men’s shelter will cease operations this year. St. Vincent Place will no longer offer an around-the-clock homeless shelter as of this fall.

However, the service is not going away.

The shelter on Albert Street East is moving to another location and will be under the management of the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Officials at St. Vincent Place said the agency can no longer offer emergency shelter services due to safety concerns.

“We’re dealing with clients that at times can compromise the safety of the staff and the other clients that are that are here at St. Vincent Place,” said Nat Cicchelli, executive director of St. Vincent Place. “Also, we don’t have accessibility for a client that’s in a wheelchair who is homeless, so that’s also a factor.”

The Sault Ste Marie District Social Services Administration Board said the men’s shelter will be moving to the old Sacred Heart School building.

“(Canadian Mental Health Association will) be offering emergency shelter services for men from the Sacred Heart building the DSSAB purchased last year, which will also be housing the expanded NRC,” said DSSAB chair Luke Dufour.

Cicchelli said while the men’s shelter component is moving, St. Vincent Place will still offer transitional housing.

“They could be on assistance, they could be working part-time but not have enough money to rent an apartment in the community,” said Cicchelli. “So therefore they would use a version of a rooming house to be able to live in the community.”

The new men’s shelter at the former Sacred Heart School property is set to open in September.