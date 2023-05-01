Stabbing and shooting in Surrey just hours and blocks apart send 2 to hospital

This weekend came to a violent conclusion in Surrey after a stabbing and shooting just hours apart.

It’s unclear if the two are related, but they happened just blocks away from each other and sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing near 107 Avenue and King George Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

They found one person suffering from life-threatening stab wounds just outside the Whalley RCMP detachment.

The patient was rushed to hospital.

“The victim is currently listed as critical, with life-threatening (injuries),” wrote Sgt. Rob Maione in a news release late Sunday night.

Two hours later, officers responded to a shooting near 108 Avenue and City Parkway.

The gunshots rang out just before eight p.m.

RCMP say it’s unclear what motivated the violence, but one man was taken to hospital.

Police did not provide details about the nature of his injuries.

Video taken from the scene shows a man covered in blood with some sort of head wound. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital.

“It is also unknown whether the shooting is connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict,” wrote Maione.

Investigators say it’s too soon to tell if the stabbing and shooting are connected.

The incidents come on the heels of a major decision about policing in the city.

On Friday, the public safety minister issued a strong recommendation that the city continue its transition to a municipal force.

The mayor remains adamant about sticking with her plan to retain the RCMP.

Council meets for the first time since the decision Monday night.