Stabbing at Calgary CTrain station sends 1 person to hospital
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police say one person was rushed to hospital on Thursday after a stabbing at a CTrain station in the Manchester Industrial area.
Officers were called to the 39 Avenue CTrain station at around 7 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said paramedics took one person to hospital in serious condition.
Officers are working to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
