Stabbing at Marlborough LRT station sends woman to hospital

Marlborough LRT Station was closed Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of an injured woman and she was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Officers were reviewing CCTV footage looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

