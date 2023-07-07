An alleged stabbing at Milligan's Pond in Barrie sent one man to a Toronto hospital with serious wounds.

Barrie police received a call shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday that a knife attack had taken place near the pond beside Dunlop Street West.

Police say a 38-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious condition.

Police issued a warrant for a 33-year-old man, who is facing charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Police believe the incident is isolated, and there is no risk to public safety.