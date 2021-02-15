Two people are in hospital after a stabbing at a residence in Oakville on Monday.

Halton Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a residence near Third Line and Bridge Road shorty after 4:30 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene, police said they located two victims with stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed by police.

One suspect is in custody, police said, and there are no outstanding suspects. Police added that there is no threat to public safety related to this incident.

Police say an investigation into the stabbing is now underway.