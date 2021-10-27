Stabbing near Trans Mountain work camp leaves 1 person in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Hope, B.C., Wednesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News Vancouver in an email that it was called to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Work Camp on Laidlaw Road just before 8:30 a.m.

According to BCEHS, two paramedic crews were sent to the area, "including advanced life support paramedics." One person was found with apparent stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to the Chilliwack Airport, about 30 kilometres south of the work camp. The victim was then transported by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

While paramedics located the victim at a pipeline work camp, Trans Mountain and the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP confirm the stabbing is not connected to the pipeline project. Investigators believe there was an altercation between people in two vehicles on Jones Lake Forest Service Road, which is near the Laidlaw Road exit on Highway 1.

Two people have been arrested and remain in custody. Mounties have not confirmed whether the stabbing was a road rage incident or whether the victim and suspects knew each other.

The victim’s injuries are considered critical, but not life-threatening.