iHeartRadio

Stabbing at Victoria Park Station sends one man to hospital

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Two people were taken into custody after a man was stabbed at Victoria Park Station Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the station’s bus bay just before 10 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police say there was reportedly a fight, and a man was stabbed.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.

12