Stabbing being investigated in London

*An image in this article may be disturbing to some readers

For the second night in a row, London police responded to a stabbing incident that sent a victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency responders were called to a property at the corner of Clarke Road and Gore Road around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Large blood stains were still visible at the front of the property later in the morning.

The facility was once used as a cultural club but neighbours told CTV News it changed hands about two years ago and is now used as an events venue.

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on any arrests and police say the investigation is ongoing.