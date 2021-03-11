An assault case is now a homicide investigation after a woman stabbed in New Westminster died of her injuries days later.

Police in the city said Thursday that the victim of an incident on March 2 did not survive. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Police were called to a home on Princess Street at around 1 p.m. the day of the assault, and a nearby school was put under shelter-in-place protocol as a precaution.

Officers secured the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody with help from Vancouver police later in the day.

At the time, the 42-year-old was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say they believe the suspect, Andywele Mullings, knew the victim, though they have not provided information on their relationship to each other.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

On the day of the assault, officers asked anyone with more information to come forward, as any small detail could assist them in piecing together what happened.