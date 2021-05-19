Stabbing during theft at Victoria mall sends victim to hospital

One person was taken to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed during an apparent theft at Hillside Mall.

Victoria police were called to the Canadian Tire store shortly after 7 p.m. for a report that a loss-prevention officer had been stabbed while trying to stop a theft.

Police found the victim suffering from “potentially life-threatening injuries” and applied tourniquets to prevent blood loss.

The loss-prevention officer had detained the suspected thief, who was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be held for a court appearance, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.