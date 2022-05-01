Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.

Barrie police say the incident happened in the Johnson Street area sometime before 9:40 p.m.

The boy was first transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) with serious injuries before being taken to Toronto by Ornge.

Police say their criminal investigation unit is canvassing the area for video and witnesses on Sunday.

Little details were released by police but they do say there was a group of other males involved in the incident.

However, it's still unknown what exactly happened.

The victim hasn't been identified, but on Sunday, the Huronia Stallions posted a Tweet in reference to the event.

"All of our thoughts and prayers for this young man. The Stallion family is with you. We want you back on the field soon," it read.

The club declined to go on camera out of respect for the family but did tell CTV News Sunday's practice was cancelled after hearing about the incident.

It says it's speechless and distraught by what it's calling a senseless act.

The incident is still under investigation, and there are no suspects.

Police say more details are expected to be released Monday.