iHeartRadio

Stabbing in Brampton sends 1 person to trauma centre


Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment following a stabbing in Brampton this morning, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened near Queen Street and Kennedy Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries. No information has been released on possible suspects.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and officers said an investigation is ongoing.

12