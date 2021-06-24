Stabbing in Brandon leaves woman with serious injuries: police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the city.

The incident took place on June 22 around 3:20 p.m. on 9th Street in Brandon, Man. Police allege the situation involved a fight that ended with the stabbing of 26-year-old woman.

Officers with the Brandon police’s major crimes unit happened to be in the immediate area during the attack and arrested the suspect on scene.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. She suffered serious injuries.

The woman is still in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection to the incident.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.