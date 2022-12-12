Stabbing in Cambridge sends one to hospital, arrest made
A 21-year-old man has been sent to hospital following a stabbing in Cambridge Sunday night.
Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted about reports of a stabbing in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway. They warned there would be a large police presence in the area.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man with injuries from a stab wound.
An investigation confirmed that an assault took place inside of a business near the intersection at 8:45 p.m.
Police say the victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with:
• Aggravated assault
• Assault with a weapon
• Carrying a concealed weapon
• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
The man is being held for a bail hearing.
Anyone who may have witness the incident is asked to call WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
A male has been arrested in connection to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/HWZMKRZlxf
