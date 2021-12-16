Stabbing in Chatham home results in charges
One man is facing charges and another man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance, between two men known to each other, at a residence Wednesday night.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in one man being stabbed with a knife. A woman in the home was also allegedly threatened.
The victim, a 32-year-old Chatham man, was transported to hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 29-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Kitchener woman charged for pretending to be mother after crash: Guelph policeGuelph police have charged a woman they say pretended to be her own mother after a crash two months ago.
-
W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford placed in hold and secureW.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford has been placed in a hold and secure Thursday morning.
-
Youth brings BB gun to Waterloo elementary school: WRPSRegional police say no criminal charges will be laid after a youth brought a BB gun to a Waterloo elementary school earlier this week.
-
ATVs reportedly used to ram entrance of Caledonia church for break inOPP are investigating a break and enter at a church that reportedly involved ATVs being used to ram through the entrances.
-
Calgary police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injuryThe Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who is now missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury.
-
Thousands sign petition for Surrey mayor to pay own legal expenses following mischief chargeThousands have signed a petition calling for the mayor of Surrey, B.C., to pay his own legal bills after he was charged with public mischief last week.
-
Ontario reports spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 2,400 new infectionsOntario is reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven months.
-
OPP lay more charges against suspect accused of multiple break-ins, sexual assault in OrilliaOrillia OPP have laid more charges against a man accused of multiple break and enters, one of which involved a sexual assault of a woman in her home.
-
Local businesses see holiday shopping gear up after disappointing last seasonThis holiday season has allowed for a reprieve for local businesses that saw reduced shopping earlier in the pandemic.