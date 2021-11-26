iHeartRadio

Stabbing in city's downtown core sends woman to hospital

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

One woman was taken to hospital this morning following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

It happened on Shuter Street, near Sherbourne Street, at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one female, who is believed to be in her 30s, was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

12