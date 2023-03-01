iHeartRadio

Stabbing in downtown London


A stabbing in London has left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the downtown core around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was found in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets and taken to hospital.

According to police, the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

