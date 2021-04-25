Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Church and Carlton streets at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they located a man with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said they have transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are looking for a female suspect with a slim build.
