Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Church and Carlton streets at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they located a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said they have transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect with a slim build.

