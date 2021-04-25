iHeartRadio

Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured

Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Church and Carlton streets that seriously injured one man.

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Church and Carlton streets at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they located a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said they have transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect with a slim build.

STABBING:
Church St & Carlton St
- reports of a man stabbed
- police o/s
- located a man with a stab wound
- @TorontoMedics o/s - taking male patient to hospital with serious injuries
- suspect is described as female/white, slim build
- ongoing investigation#GO760376
^al

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2021