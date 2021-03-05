A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bleecker Street and St. James Avenue, east of Sherbourne Street, for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a man stabbed in the abdomen.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. No description has been released.

STABBING: Bleecker St/St James-Male adult stabbed in abdomen, suspect fled scene. We are there with @TorontoMedics to help out. Police presence in the area as we search for the suspect. Dashcam, CCTV, witnesses please contact @TPS51Div 416 808 5100 or CrimeStoppers#GO413777

^rr pic.twitter.com/rjcYSuIM9n