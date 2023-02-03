iHeartRadio

Stabbing in downtown Toronto sends one to hospital


A Toronto police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday night.

On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident occurred at Dundas and Bay streets just before 6:45 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, according to police.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The suspects fled the scene, TPS said. Police are unable to provide a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come…

