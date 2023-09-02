Stabbing in Etobicoke leaves one person seriously injured
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A stabbing in Etobicoke has left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Renforth and Eringate drives, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say they located a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are looking for two 17-year-old Black male suspects who fled the scene. One is described as five-foot-eight to six-foot-tall and was wearing a black hoodie and pants.
The other suspect is described as five-foot-nine with a thin build and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blank pants.
