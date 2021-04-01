Stabbing in Kitchener sends two people to hospital
Waterloo Regional police say two men were taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to 741 Stirling Avenue South near Greenbrook Drive around 3 a.m.
According to police, the two men were taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.
Officials say there does not appear to be a concern for public safety, but a large police presence is expected in the area for the next several hours.
This is a developing story … more to come.