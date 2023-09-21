Stabbing in Niagara Region critically injures victim

A victim was flown to an out-of-area hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in the Niagara Region Thursday evening.

Niagara police said they were called to the area of Highway 20 and Rice Road in Pelham, Ont.

Ornge airlifted the victim to be treated for their injuries. Police did not provide further details about the victim.

The investigation is currently in its early stages, however police said two people have been arrested.

Detectives from our Welland office and Forensic Services Unit have been assigned.



Two persons have been arrested. No ongoing public safety concerns stemming from this incident.



More information will come by a media release in the morning.