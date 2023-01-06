Stabbing in northwest Calgary leaves one person critical; police investigating
Digital Producer
Damien Wood
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the city's northwest that occurred Friday evening.
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of 30 Brentwood Common N.W., where a man was found injured.
He was tended to by EMS before being rushed off in an ambulance.
EMS have confirmed the victim, about 25 to 30 years of age, suffered “a central stab wound” and was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Later Friday evening, police had no information available on the search for suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call police directly at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
-
