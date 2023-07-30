iHeartRadio

Stabbing in Scarborough sends one man to hospital


Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a man injured Sunday night.

It happened in the area of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East just before 10 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed during an apparent robbery. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two male suspects fled in a blue BMW X3 in an unknown direction. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

