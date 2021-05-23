Stabbing in Surrey sends one person to hospital in serious condition

A person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing at a strip mall in Surrey on Sunday morning.

A representative for BC Emergency Health Services says the agency sent two paramedic crews to the scene at 64th Avenue and 152nd Street at 10 a.m.

“Advanced care paramedics transported one patient to hospital in serious condition,” reads the statement.

Police also attended to the incident, which happened in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood. An SUV with a smashed driver’s side window was cordoned off behind police tape.

“Upon attendance a male victim was located with an injury to his arm and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” said Sgt. Sam Sanghera of Surrey RCMP in a news release.

“Police can confirm there was no shooting and the incident is not believed to be connected to gang activity,” she said.