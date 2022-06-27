Stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: 3 rushed to hospital

Three people were rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. near Hastings and Main streets, according to first responders.

Paramedics said they treated and took three people to hospital, but did not give further information on those people or their conditions.

Vancouver police officers said three people were stabbed, and that one of the three was also arrested. On Monday morning, police said their injuries are all considered non-life-threatening.

Officials have not said what prompted the attack.