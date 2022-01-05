iHeartRadio

Stabbing inside Mississauga shopping centre leaves male victim seriously injured: police

Police in Peel Region are responding to a shopping centre in Mississauga after a male was reportedly stabbed Wednesday evening.

It happened at Square One Shopping Centre in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street just before 6 p.m.

Police said that the male victim is being transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries

A suspect fled the scene wearing pajama pants, police said. Police described the suspect as a white male, who stands five-feet-nine inches tall, with a skinny frame. He was wearing a blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

More to come…

