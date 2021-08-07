Stabbing investigation underway in Kitchener neighbourhood

Regional police are looking into a reported stabbing that happened on Queenston Drive in Kitchener.

Officials say a man was stabbed with a knife Friday night when a group of people became involved in an altercation.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tape was seen in the area, and officers took photos at the scene. However, police were not available to comment and no other information is known about the incident.

Neighbours tell CTV the number of violent areas seem to be increasing, with some even thinking of moving to a different city because of it.

"We tend not to visit areas in the hours of the day that these things tend to happen," said Waterloo resident Steven Kohler. "There are certain areas of town, both in Waterloo and Kitchener, that we tend not to frequent, that's for sure."

On top of Friday's stabbing, K-W has seen a number of recent violent events, including: two shootings on July 29, multiple shootings in Cambridge on Aug. 1 and 3, a 36-year-old taken to hospital following a Kitchener shooting on Tuesday, as well as firearms and $100,000 worth of cocaine seized in Kitchener on Friday.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said more support is needed from both the federal and provincial governments, especially to help control gang related issues.

“Often when these investments are made, they’re focused around Toronto and the GTA. The reality is these types of crimes are increasingly moving westward towards our region, so we need that support,” he said. “Anytime we see increases in violence in our community it’s something that is not welcome, it’s something that is a concern. The only way that we’re going to tackle it is together as a community with the other orders of government.”

Vrbanovic encourages residents to contact their local members of parliament for help.​