Stabbing leads to attempted murder charges for two Windsor residents

Two Windsor residents are charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Randolph Avenue.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Randolph Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9:45 am.

Police say they located a victim who appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers were able to obtain suspect descriptions of two suspects who had fled the area in a grey Chevy Malibu, westbound on Wyandotte Street West, prior to police arrival.

Both suspects were identified during the course of the investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit continued the investigation, working in collaboration with the Provincial Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad. On Feb. 14, ROPE located a suspect and seize the suspect vehicle in Harrow, Ont.

The second suspect was subsequently arrested without incident on Feb. 15, by the Windsor police.

Neil Esnault, a 27-year-old man and Helen Al-Ayoubi, a 20-year-old woman, both from Windsor, are charged with attempted murder.

Police say it is believed to be a targeted incident as the victim and charged persons were known to each other.

The Major Crime Unit is requesting anyone with dashcam or surveillance cameras, in the area of Randolph Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, to check their footage for possible evidence from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.