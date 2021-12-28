Stabbing leads to life-threatening injuries, Brantford man charged with assault
A man is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries while another has been charged with assault following a stabbing in Brantford.
Police were calledto an incident outside a Darling Street residence around 3:15 a.m. on Monday. A 911 caller reported a physical altercation between two men and said one appeared to be stabbed.
Police said they found a man at the scene, who was transported to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition.
Around 6 a.m., officers located a suspect and took him into custody.
Officials said the two men are known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.
A 26-year-old Brantford man has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing dangerous weapons, and breaching a probation order.
Due to the severity of the injuries, Brantford's major crime unit is leading the investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has information about the incident, to contact them.
